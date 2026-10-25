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Govt extends deadlines for companies to file statements and annual returns for FY26

According to the circular, the deadline for filing annual returns through Forms MGT-7 and MGT-7A has been extended to January 31, 2027.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 25, 2026, 10:55 AM IST|Updated: Oct 25, 2026, 10:55 AM IST
Govt extends deadlines for companies to file statements and annual returns for FY26

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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