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Govt extends last date for filing GST Appellate Tribunal appeals to July 31

Earlier -- through a notification issued on September 17, 2025 -- the government had fixed June 30 as the last date for filing appeals before the GST Appellate Tribunal.

Published: Jun 30, 2026, 02:22 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 02:24 PM IST
Govt extends last date for filing GST Appellate Tribunal appeals to July 31

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Govt extends last date for filing GST Appellate Tribunal appeals to July 31
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