Govt Hikes Cash Awards, Incentives On Passing Hindi Language, Typing Stenography Examinations --Check Revised Cash Amount
Here Is the full chart of Hindi Language, Hindi Typing and Hindi Stenography Examinations under Hindi Teaching Scheme through individual efforts.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: The Department of Official Language under Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an office memorandum regarding cash awards on passing Hindi Language, Hindi Typing and Hindi Stenography examinations under Hindi Teaching Scheme.
In the Office Memorandum the government announced increase in the amount of lump sum awards on passing Hindi Language, Hindi Typing and Hindi Stenography examinations under Hindi Teaching Scheme through individual efforts.
Here Is the full chart of Hindi Language Examination under Hindi Teaching Scheme
Here Is the full chart of Hindi Typing and Hindi Stenography Examination under Hindi Teaching Scheme
Here Is the full chart of Hindi Language, Hindi Typing and Hindi Stenography Examinations under Hindi Teaching Scheme through individual efforts
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv