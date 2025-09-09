Govt Hikes Cash Awards, Incentives On Passing Hindi Language, Typing Stenography Examinations --Check Revised Cash Amount

New Delhi: The Department of Official Language under Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an office memorandum regarding cash awards on passing Hindi Language, Hindi Typing and Hindi Stenography examinations under Hindi Teaching Scheme.

In the Office Memorandum the government announced increase in the amount of lump sum awards on passing Hindi Language, Hindi Typing and Hindi Stenography examinations under Hindi Teaching Scheme through individual efforts.

Here Is the full chart of Hindi Language Examination under Hindi Teaching Scheme

Here Is the full chart of Hindi Typing and Hindi Stenography Examination under Hindi Teaching Scheme



Here Is the full chart of Hindi Language, Hindi Typing and Hindi Stenography Examinations under Hindi Teaching Scheme through individual efforts