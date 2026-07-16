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Govt hikes windfall duty on diesel, ATF exports

According to a Finance Ministry notification, the export duty on diesel has been increased to Rs 15.5 per litre from Rs 8.5 per litre, while the levy on aviation turbine fuel has been raised to Rs 14.5 per litre from Rs 7.5 per litre.

Published: Jul 16, 2026, 10:58 AM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 10:58 AM IST
Govt hikes windfall duty on diesel, ATF exports

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