Govt Imposes 10 Per Cent Duty On Masur Dal, Extends Duty-Free Yellow Pea Imports Until THIS Date

New Delhi: The government has introduced a 10 per cent import duty on lentils (masur) while extending the duty-free import of yellow peas for an additional three months until May 31, aiming to boost domestic supply, as per a finance ministry notification.

According to the notification, a 5 per cent basic customs duty and a 5 per cent Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) on lentils will take effect from March 8. Until now, lentil imports were exempt from any duty.

Earlier, the government had reduced the basic import duty on masur to zero in July 2021, followed by a 10% exemption on the agri-infrastructure cess in February 2022. This exemption was extended multiple times and remained valid until March 2024.

India primarily imports yellow peas and lentils from Canada, Russia, and Australia. According to sources, the government's latest measures aim to ensure pulses remain affordable while also sending a positive signal to farmers. The Centre had repeatedly extended duty-free imports, citing concerns over lower chana production.

In 2017, the government imposed a 50% import duty on yellow peas to boost domestic chana cultivation. However, duty-free imports of yellow peas were first permitted in December 2023 and have since been extended three times, most recently until February 28. The estimates suggest that out of the 67 lakh tonnes of pulses imported in 2024, yellow peas accounted for 30 lakh tonnes. (With PTI Inputs)