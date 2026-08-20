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Govt imposes 15-day sugar stock limit on bulk consumers amid price surge

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, the new restriction will come into effect from September 1 and remain in force until November 30.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 12:05 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 12:05 PM IST
Govt imposes 15-day sugar stock limit on bulk consumers amid price surge

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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