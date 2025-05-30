Govt Imposes Wheat Stock Limits On Traders To Keep Prices In Check

New Delhi: The Centre has imposed stock limits on wheat applicable to traders/wholesalers, retailers, big chain retailers and processors in order to prevent hoarding and speculation that drives up inflation.

"In order to manage the overall food security and to prevent hoarding and unscrupulous speculation, the Government of India has imposed stock limits on wheat applicable to wholesalers, retailers, big chain retailers, and processors in all states and Union Territories,” the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said on Thursday.



The Wheat Stock limit are as under:

(i) Traders/Wholesaler: 3000 MT;

(ii) Retailer: 10 MT for each Retail outlet.

(iii) Big Chain Retailer: upto 10 MT for each retail outlet subject to maximum quantity of (10 multiplied by total no. of outlets) MT. This will be the maximum stock that can be held at all their retail outlets and depots put together.

(iv) Processors: 70% of Monthly Installed Capacity (MIC) multiplied by remaining months of FY 2025-26.

All wheat stocking entities are required to declare/ update the stock position on every Friday on wheat stock portal (https://evegoils.nic.in/wsp/login which will be migrated in due course of time to https://foodstock.dfpd.gov.in). Any entity which is found to have not registered on the portal or violates the stock limits will be subject to suitable punitive action under Section 6 & 7 of Essential Commodities Act,1955.

In case the stocks held by above entities are higher than the above prescribed limit, they shall have to bring the same to the prescribed stock limits within 15 days of issue of the notification. Officials of Central and State Governments will be closely monitoring enforcement of these stock limits to ensure that no artificial scarcity of wheat is created in the country.

Central Government has procured 298.17 LMT wheat (upto 27.05.2025) through State Agencies/FCI which is sufficient to meet requirement of PDS, OWS and other market intervention schemes. The Department of Food and Public Distribution is maintaining a close watch over the stock position of wheat to control prices and ensure easy availability in the country.