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Govt increased ceiling price of natural gas from deepwater fields to $9.89/MMBtu

The revised ceiling price, up from $8.90 per MMBtu, will remain effective from October 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027, according to a notification issued by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 06:21 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 06:21 PM IST
Govt increased ceiling price of natural gas from deepwater fields to $9.89/MMBtu

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Govt increased ceiling price of natural gas from deepwater fields to $9.89/MMBtu
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