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Govt increases windfall tax on diesel, ATF exports

Earlier in May, the government had revised export levies on petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) for the fortnight beginning June 1.

Published: Jun 16, 2026, 10:00 AM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 10:02 AM IST
Govt increases windfall tax on diesel, ATF exports
Image Credit: Image Courtesy: ANI

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