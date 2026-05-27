Govt initiates action against online sale listing of hazardous and explosive substances; notices issued to major e-commerce platforms

New Delhi: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Wednesday initiated regulatory action against online sale and listing of hazardous and explosive substances. Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution has said that the action aims to strengthen consumer safety, public security, and responsible e-commerce practices.

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Under the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, CCPA has initiated regulatory action against platforms including -- IndiaMART, Justdial, Sigma-Aldrich India, Dial4Trade and ExportersIndia. The notices relate to the online sale, listing, advertisement, or facilitation of regulated and hazardous products such as ammonium nitrate, gun powder, picric acid, pentaerythritol tetranitrate (PETN).

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"The substances identified include explosive precursors and hazardous chemicals which may pose serious risks to public safety and national security if sold without proper safeguards and verification mechanisms. Unauthorized online access to such hazardous substances may expose consumers to serious safety risks and unlawful supply channels," said Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution.

The CCPA has issued notices to concerned e-commerce entities and online platforms seeking details regarding: Seller information and licensing compliance; Buyer verification mechanisms; Quantities sold; Import details and Applicable regulatory approvals



"During the preliminary examination, the CCPA observed that several hazardous chemicals and explosive substances being listed or advertised online are regulated, restricted, controlled, or prohibited under various laws and regulatory frameworks governing public safety and handling of hazardous substances," Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said.

CCPA has emphasized that online platforms and intermediaries must exercise due diligence and ensure strict compliance with all applicable legal and regulatory requirements before permitting the listing, advertisement, or sale of such substances.

The Authority has said that list of sellers operating on these platforms, as provided by the e-commerce entities, has also been shared with PESO for necessary action under applicable laws and regulatory provisions.

Following the intervention and enforcement actions initiated by the CCPA, several online platforms and entities have started removing, blocking, restricting, or delisting listings related to hazardous chemicals and explosive substances.