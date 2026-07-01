Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Business
  • /Economy
  • /Govt keeps small savings scheme interest rates unchanged for July-September FY2026-27 quarter

Govt keeps small savings scheme interest rates unchanged for July-September FY2026-27 quarter

In a notification, the Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance announced that the interest rates applicable from July 1 to September 30, 2026, will remain the same as those notified for the April-June quarter. The move marks another quarter of status quo in returns across popular small savings schemes.

Published: Jul 01, 2026, 09:48 AM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 09:48 AM IST
Govt keeps small savings scheme interest rates unchanged for July-September FY2026-27 quarter

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Legendary Marathi theatre director-actress Vijaya Mehta dies at 91, Anupam Kher pays emotional tribute
Vijaya Mehta death3 min ago
2
FIFA World Cup 20266 min ago
3
Bosco Martis9 min ago
4
Financial Rules42 min ago
5
Rural job guarantee scheme1 hr ago