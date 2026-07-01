Govt keeps small savings scheme interest rates unchanged for July-September FY2026-27 quarter

In a notification, the Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance announced that the interest rates applicable from July 1 to September 30, 2026, will remain the same as those notified for the April-June quarter. The move marks another quarter of status quo in returns across popular small savings schemes.

Published: Jul 01, 2026, 09:48 AM IST | Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 09:48 AM IST join share