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Govt opens anti-dumping probe into cheap steel imports from China, Japan, Russia

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) said its initial findings showed that the product was being exported at prices significantly lower than its normal value.

Published: Jun 27, 2026, 08:41 AM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 08:41 AM IST
Govt opens anti-dumping probe into cheap steel imports from China, Japan, Russia

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