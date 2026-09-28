Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Business
  • /Economy
  • /Govt providing ESIC health security to 25 crore people: Mansukh Mandaviya

Govt providing ESIC health security to 25 crore people: Mansukh Mandaviya

Speaking at the CII-EFI National Conference on Industrial Relations and Labour &amp; Awards 2026 here, Mandaviya said the government was also providing free food grains to 80 crore people.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 12:50 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 12:50 PM IST
Govt providing ESIC health security to 25 crore people: Mansukh Mandaviya

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Govt providing ESIC health security to 25 crore people: Mansukh Mandaviya
2
3
4
5