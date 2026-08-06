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Govt raised Rs 31,552 crore via LIC OFS; shares trade lower

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) has stated that the OFS was oversubscribed on both days of bidding with 82.23 crore shares allocated to retail and institutional investors.

Published: Aug 06, 2026, 12:04 PM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 12:04 PM IST
Govt raised Rs 31,552 crore via LIC OFS; shares trade lower

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Govt raised Rs 31,552 crore via LIC OFS; shares trade lower
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