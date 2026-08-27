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Govt raises Rs 3,000 crore with 6% stake sale in Hindustan Copper

The Offer for Sale (OFS) of Hindustan Copper Ltd closed successfully on Wednesday, with the issue receiving a strong response from retail investors, the Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), Arunish Chawla said in a post on X.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 08:57 AM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 08:57 AM IST
Govt raises Rs 3,000 crore with 6% stake sale in Hindustan Copper

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Govt raises Rs 3,000 crore with 6% stake sale in Hindustan Copper
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