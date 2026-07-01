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Govt raises windfall tax on petrol exports, cuts levy on diesel, ATF

According to a Finance Ministry notification, the revised rates -- which came into effect from July 1 -- increase the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) on petrol exports to Rs 4 per litre from Rs 1.5 per litre earlier.

Published: Jul 01, 2026, 10:17 AM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 10:17 AM IST
Govt raises windfall tax on petrol exports, cuts levy on diesel, ATF

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