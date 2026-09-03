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  • /Govt refutes claim that Q1 GDP growth would be 2.6% without data revision

Govt refutes claim that Q1 GDP growth would be 2.6% without data revision

According to an FAQ issued by the Ministry, the Q1 GDP for 2026-27 has been estimated with the new series based on 2022-23 as the base year.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 08:23 AM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 08:23 AM IST
Govt refutes claim that Q1 GDP growth would be 2.6% without data revision

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Govt refutes claim that Q1 GDP growth would be 2.6% without data revision
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