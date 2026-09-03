/Govt refutes claim that Q1 GDP growth would be 2.6% without data revision

The Quarterly GDP estimates are compiled using the benchmark-indicator approach, under which the movement in the quarterly estimates is guided by the movement in relevant high-frequency indicators. A revision in the previous-year benchmark does not, by itself, create an artificial increase in the current year’s underlying economic activity or the indicators used for estimation. In the quarterly series, more than a hundred volume or value indicators are used, such as growth in crop production, growth in cement production index, growth in finished steel consumption, growth in sales in commercial vehicles, the statement said.