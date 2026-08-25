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Govt revises raw sugar import norms, allows 2 months for processing and sale

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) amended the modalities notified -- earlier in August -- for the import of 10 lakh tonnes of raw sugar under the tariff-rate quota (TRQ) scheme.

Published: Aug 25, 2026, 11:51 AM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 11:51 AM IST
Govt revises raw sugar import norms, allows 2 months for processing and sale

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Govt revises raw sugar import norms, allows 2 months for processing and sale
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