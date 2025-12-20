Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2998236https://zeenews.india.com/economy/govt-says-in-regular-consultation-with-textiles-exporters-to-assess-us-tariff-impact-2998236.html
NewsBusinessEconomyGovt Says In Regular Consultation With Textiles Exporters To Assess US Tariff Impact
US TARIFF IMPACT

Govt Says In Regular Consultation With Textiles Exporters To Assess US Tariff Impact

The government is also administering the two remission schemes of Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) for Apparel/Garments and Made-ups and the Remissions of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) Scheme for other textiles products.

|Last Updated: Dec 20, 2025, 04:39 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Govt Says In Regular Consultation With Textiles Exporters To Assess US Tariff ImpactImage credit: Freepik

New Delhi: The government has said it is in regular consultation with exporters, including MSMEs, across different states to assess the impact of US tariff on textiles and apparel exports and other challenges, and continues to work to mitigate the impact of the US tariff measures on Indian exports through a comprehensive multi-pronged strategy. 

According to Minister of State for Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, the strategy encompasses intensive engagement with the US government for a mutually beneficial India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), immediate relief through Trade relief measures of RBI, Credit Guarantee Scheme for Exporters, enhancement of domestic demand through next generation GST reforms, Export Promotion measures such as the new Export Promotion Mission which provide support and assistance to our exporters and pursuing FTAs with new countries and better utilisation of existing FTA.

"Other measures include extension of the Export Obligation period under the Advance Authorisation Scheme, revision in the PLI Scheme for MMF Apparel, MMF Fabrics and Technical Textiles to ease entry and investment norms, exemption of import duty on cotton up to 31.12.2025 to ease of raw material availability," Margherita said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The government is also administering the two remission schemes of Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) for Apparel/Garments and Made-ups and the Remissions of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) Scheme for other textiles products.

Further, the Ministry is in regular consultation with exporters, export promotion councils (EPCs) and all other stake holders including MSMEs to assess the impact of US tariff on India's textiles &amp; apparel export and other challenges, the minister informed.

India’s exports of textiles and apparel (excluding handicrafts) stood at $32,560.04 million during January to November 2025, registering a growth of 0.26 per cent over the corresponding period of the previous year.

The minister further stated that the government is regularly monitoring India’s export of Textile and Apparel including Handicrafts to United States and other countries in the world and tracking of the impact of US tariffs on all segments of the textile sector.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Mehbooba Mufti
'BJP Wants To Establish Kaurava Raj, Not Ram Raj': Mehbooba Mufti
WHO
53 Global Delegates Of 2nd WHO Traditional Medicine Summit Visit MDNIY
fast fashion
Fast Fashion vs Fast Tech: Who Wins?
Guwahati Airport
PM Modi Shares Stunning Images Of New Terminal Building Of LGBI Airport- Pics
Enforcement Directorate
ED Attaches Rs 7.93 Crore Assets Of Celebrities In Betting Case
Kingfisher Airlines
ED Facilitates Rs 311.67 Crore Restitution To Ex-Kingfisher Airlines Employees
Tamil Nadu voter list 2025
Tamil Nadu Draft Voter List Sees Over 97 Lakh Names Deleted In SIR Phase 1
Kerala
Kerala CM Raises Alarm Over 25 Lakh Voters Missing From SIR Draft Rolls
Russia
Vladimir Putin Terms EU's Attempts To Seize Russian Assets As 'Robbery'
Chhatisgarh
Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam Deepens As ED Arrests Former Deputy Secretary