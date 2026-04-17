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COMPANIES (INCORPORATION) RULES

Govt seeks public comments to review Companies (Incorporation) Rules, filing framework rationalisation

A draft notification titled the Companies (Incorporation) Amendment Rules, 2026, proposing amendments to the Companies (Incorporation) Rules, 2014, has been prepared vide a public notice dated April 8.

|Last Updated: Apr 17, 2026, 10:53 AM IST|Source: IANS
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Govt seeks public comments to review Companies (Incorporation) Rules, filing framework rationalisation

New Delhi: The government on Friday said it is inviting public comments by May 9 for reviewing the Companies (Incorporation) Rules, 2014 and for the rationalisation of the filing framework under the Companies Act, 2013. 

A draft notification titled the Companies (Incorporation) Amendment Rules, 2026, proposing amendments to the Companies (Incorporation) Rules, 2014, has been prepared vide a public notice dated April 8.

“The notification is placed on the website www.mca.gov.in for information of stakeholders for the purpose of public consultations,” said Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA). 

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According to the ministry, suggestions and comments on the proposed amendments, along with brief justification, may be submitted through the e-Consultation Module available on the website by May 9, 2026.

The ministry, through the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), is also undertaking consultation to seek stakeholder inputs on the rationalisation of the filing/compliance framework under the Companies Act, 2013. 

The concept note for the same is placed on the website for the information of stakeholders for the purpose of public consultation, which covers the full corporate lifecycle across three stages – entry, operations and exit. The last date to submit the comments is May 15, 2026, said the ministry.

Last month, the Lok Sabha gave its approval for referring the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for further scrutiny.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Bill, which aims to amend the Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008 and the Companies Act, 2013, in the lower house of the Parliament and proposed that it be sent to the JPC for detailed analysis.

The Bill aims to facilitate ease of doing business, decriminalise minor offences, replace certain criminal provisions with civil penalties and reduce compliance burdens for small firms, startups, and produce companies set up by farmers.

Sitharaman highlighted that this legislation has been brought after two years of full deliberation. She said the opinion of the representatives from industry chambers, professional institutes, legal and accounting experts, and the public was taken and examined before introducing the Bill in the House.

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