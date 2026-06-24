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Govt set to launch monthly production index in July to track services growth

The Index of Services Production (ISP) is a short-term indicator designed to measure changes over time in the volume of output produced by the services sector relative to a specified base period.

Published: Jun 24, 2026, 05:18 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 05:18 PM IST
Govt set to launch monthly production index in July to track services growth
Image Credit: Image Courtesy: AISource: IANS

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