Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3052779https://zeenews.india.com/economy/govt-set-to-scrap-capital-gains-tax-on-fpi-investments-in-g-secs-to-woo-foreign-investors-3052779.html
NewsBusinessEconomyGovt set to scrap Capital Gains Tax on FPI investments in G-Secs to woo foreign investors
INCOME TAX

Govt set to scrap Capital Gains Tax on FPI investments in G-Secs to woo foreign investors

The decision, taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, will be implemented through an ordinance amending the Income Tax Act.

|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2026, 04:11 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Govt set to scrap Capital Gains Tax on FPI investments in G-Secs to woo foreign investors

New Delhi: In a significant move to bolster India's appeal as an investment destination, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the scrapping of capital gains tax on investments in government securities by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs).

The decision, taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, will be implemented through an ordinance amending the Income Tax Act.

The government has chosen the ordinance route to fast-track the relief measure, bypassing the need to wait for a parliamentary session. A formal notification is expected to be issued by this week, government sources told ANI.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Under the existing tax framework, foreign investors are liable to pay 12.5 per cent Long Term Capital Gains (LTCG) tax on listed shares and bonds held for more than 12 months.

The exemption on government securities is expected to significantly improve the yield attractiveness of Indian sovereign debt for overseas investors, who have long flagged the tax as a deterrent.

Government sources indicated that Wednesday's decision is not a standalone step. Further measures are being planned to encourage capital inflows into India and to cushion the economy against the cascading effects of the ongoing West Asia conflict, which has rattled global financial markets and supply chains in recent months.

The move comes at a time when global investors are reassessing emerging market exposures amid geopolitical uncertainty.

By removing the capital gains burden on government securities, New Delhi is signalling its intent to deepen the participation of foreign capital in its sovereign bond market, a step that could also support the rupee and help manage India's borrowing costs.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Abhishek Banerjee
Big blow to TMC: Abhishek Banerjee summoned by ED in Bengal teacher scam
Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler reveals Ashish Nehra’s tactical gamble in IPL 2026 final
Delhi fire
DNA Decodes: How an illegal five-storey hotel with no fire NOC killed 21
Sajad Lone
Sajad Lone tears into Omar Abdullah, calls Delhi protest plan a 'damp squib'
Malviya Nagar fire
Delhi Fire: Owner Lovkesh Bajaj arrested as probe into safety lapses deepens
National Conference (NC)
NC leaders to march to Delhi for J-K statehood; Opposition mock CM Abdullah
Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav reportedly dropped as India T20I captain by BCCI
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah
Omar Abdullah turns key NC meeting into outing, takes witty jibe at opposition
Auto news
"Ethanol is not inferior": Gadkari unveils Hero MotoCorp's 1st flex-fuel bike
Tim David
Tim David's viral cigar video sparks debate after RCB's IPL 2026 title win