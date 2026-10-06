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  • /Govt sets ball rolling for setting up new mineral exchanges; application deadline is November 2

Govt sets ball rolling for setting up new mineral exchanges; application deadline is November 2

A new mineral exchange can initially facilitate trading in all or any of five minerals including iron, chromite, bauxite, limestone, and manganese.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 08:21 AM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 08:21 AM IST
Govt sets ball rolling for setting up new mineral exchanges; application deadline is November 2

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Govt sets ball rolling for setting up new mineral exchanges; application deadline is November 2
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