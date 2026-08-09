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Govt steps up DAPSC oversight as expenditure lags revised estimates

MoS Ramdas Athawale said that actual expenditure under DAPSC has consistently remained below the Revised Estimates (RE) during every financial year from 2020-21 to 2025-26.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 06:54 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 06:54 PM IST
Govt steps up DAPSC oversight as expenditure lags revised estimates
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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Govt steps up DAPSC oversight as expenditure lags revised estimates
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