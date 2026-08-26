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Govt tells SIDBI to scale up lending to MSMEs

Sanjay Lohiya, Secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS), emphasised at a meeting with top SIDBI and RRB officials the need to synergise the strengths of SIDBI, which understands the credit needs of MSMEs and RRBs, which have an excellent reach across the smaller towns and villages of the country.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 01:47 PM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 01:47 PM IST
Govt tells SIDBI to scale up lending to MSMEs

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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