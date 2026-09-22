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Govt to bring smartphone screen protectors under CRO; to likely create 60,000 jobs: Industry chamber

The statement from India Cellular &amp; Electronics Association (ICEA) welcomed the amendment that includes screen protectors for smartphones against IS 19348:2025 ‘Glass Screen Protector – Specification’, with effect from April 1, 2027.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 07:55 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 07:55 PM IST
Govt to bring smartphone screen protectors under CRO; to likely create 60,000 jobs: Industry chamber

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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