Govt to expand pension coverage via ‘Pension Sakhis’ in rural India

New Delhi: The Department of Rural Development (DoRD) and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand pension coverage and strengthen social security among rural households through a dedicated cadre of ‘Pension Sakhis’.
"The partnership will leverage the community institutional network of Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission, including Banking Correspondent (BC) Sakhis and other trained community resource persons, to raise awareness, facilitate enrolment, and provide pension-related support to Self Help Group (SHG) members, rural women, Lakhpati Didis, and other underserved groups. These cadres will provide doorstep awareness, enrolment, and support in remote areas," said a Ministry of Rural Development release.
Digital dashboards, mobile- and web-based solutions, and unique identifier-based tracking through Central Recordkeeping Agencies will support monitoring of outreach, enrolment, and performance, it added.
Both DoRD and PFRDA expressed confidence that the partnership would strengthen pension literacy, deepen financial inclusion, and enhance social protection for rural communities. The collaboration is expected to contribute significantly in building a more inclusive and resilient social security ecosystem through greater financial security for rural citizens across the country.
Rohit Kansal, Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, said that SHG members have distinct savings patterns, livelihood cycles, and risk profiles.
He highlighted that social security is an integral pillar of the Mission’s vision of inclusive growth, helping SHG households manage vulnerabilities, build resilience, and move towards greater and sustained prosperity. He stressed that pension awareness and financial literacy must be built on honesty, transparency, and trust, and expressed confidence that trained BC Sakhis and other financially literate community cadres could serve as Pension Sakhis to expand pension coverage across rural India.
Mamta Shankar, Whole Time Member (Economics), PFRDA highlighted the need for retirement planning amid rising life expectancy and changing demographic trends. She was hopeful that the collaboration would promote the adoption of pension products, including the National Pension System (NPS), among rural households with limited access to formal retirement and social security mechanisms.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.