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Govt to expand pension coverage via ‘Pension Sakhis’ in rural India

Digital dashboards, mobile- and web-based solutions, and unique identifier-based tracking through Central Recordkeeping Agencies will support monitoring of outreach, enrolment, and performance.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByReema Sharma
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 09:24 AM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 09:24 AM IST
Govt to expand pension coverage via ‘Pension Sakhis’ in rural India

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Govt to expand pension coverage via ‘Pension Sakhis’ in rural India
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