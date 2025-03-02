Govt To Host 3rd Roadshow On Coal Mine Auctions In Gandhinagar On Monday

New Delhi: As part of its ongoing efforts to promote commercial coal mining and attract private investment, the Union Ministry of Coal is organising a roadshow in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar on Monday on the upcoming auctions and investment opportunities in the coal sector, according to an official statement issued on Sunday. The event aims to bring together industry stakeholders, potential investors, and policymakers to accelerate private sector participation in India's coal mining.

Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey will be the chief guest of the occasion. Joining him will be Rupinder Brar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal, along with senior officers of the Ministry to provide insights into the auction process, investments landscape and the government initiative driving growth in the sector.

The Ministry of Coal has been actively engaging with stakeholders through a series of roadshows to promote commercial coal mining.

The Gandhinagar roadshow comes ahead of the upcoming 12th round of commercial coal mine auctions, expected to commence in the second week of March. The event follows the successful roadshows held earlier in Kolkata and Mumbai for further reinforcing the government's commitment to enhancing domestic coal production and ensuring energy security.

The roadshow provides a forum to highlight the government's initiatives to boost coal production, enhance efficiency, provide policy support and drive self-reliance in the sector.

Participants will gain firsthand knowledge of the availability of coal blocks, investment opportunities, and the ease of doing business in India's coal industry. Experts will also highlight advancements in coal technology, sustainability measures, and policy reforms aimed at fostering a transparent and competitive marketplace, according to the official statement.

The commercial coal mine auctions have been instrumental in unlocking the true potential of India’s coal reserves, attracting domestic and international players, and reducing import dependency. With investor-friendly policies and technological advancements, the Ministry of Coal is committed to ensuring a robust and sustainable coal sector that aligns with the country’s energy security and economic growth goals, the statement added.