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Govt to sell up to 6% stake in Hindustan Copper via offer for sale

The government will initially offer 3 per cent equity in Hindustan Copper, with an additional 3 per cent green shoe option available in case of oversubscription.

Published: Aug 25, 2026, 11:01 AM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 11:01 AM IST
Govt to sell up to 6% stake in Hindustan Copper via offer for sale

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Govt to sell up to 6% stake in Hindustan Copper via offer for sale
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