Govt to sell up to 6% stake in Hindustan Copper via offer for sale

"Government of India offers to divest 3 per cent equity in Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) through an Offer for Sale (OFS), with an option to divest an additional 3 per cent (green shoe) in case of oversubscription. The OFS will open at a floor price of Rs 514 per share; 10 per cent of the offer is reserved for retail investors, with an additional 25,000 shares reserved for eligible employees," the Secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said in a post on X.