For FY27, the Centre has budgeted a fiscal deficit of Rs 16.96 lakh crore, equivalent to 4.3 per cent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP). The government achieved its fiscal deficit target of 4.4 per cent in the financial year 2025-26 and has lowered the target further to 4.3 per cent of GDP for the current financial year as part of the fiscal consolidation process.