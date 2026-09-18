Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Business
  • /Economy
  • /Govt's net direct tax collections cross Rs 12.12 lakh crore mark, surged 13% YoY

Govt's net direct tax collections cross Rs 12.12 lakh crore mark, surged 13% YoY

Corporate tax mop-up grew 19.48 per cent to about Rs 5.56 lakh crore, while personal income tax and collection from Hindu undivided families increased 6 per cent to over Rs 6.16 lakh crore.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 03:37 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 03:37 PM IST
Govt's net direct tax collections cross Rs 12.12 lakh crore mark, surged 13% YoY

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Govt's net direct tax collections cross Rs 12.12 lakh crore mark, surged 13% YoY
2
3
4
5