New Delhi: The government's third term is seeing work being done at thrice the speed of previous administrations with a determination to end "policy paralysis", President Droupadi Murmu said on Friday, citing decisions on issues such as Waqf boards and One Nation, One Election.

Addressing a joint session of Parliament, signalling the start of the Budget session, Murmu said the government has placed special focus on the education of the youth and is creating new employment opportunities for them.

Before starting her address, Murmu paid homage to former prime minister Manmohan Singh who passed away recently. She also paid tributes to those who died in a stampede at the Maha Kumbh.

"The third term of the government is witnessing work at thrice the speed of previous administrations. The government has taken big decisions on issues such as Waqf boards and One Nation, One Election," she said.

The President noted that the government has worked with determination to end "policy paralysis".

"My government has not only recognised the contribution of the middle class but also appreciated it at every opportunity. The government is also working to give appropriate rates for farm produce and increase the income of farmers.

"Many employment opportunities are being created as various steps are being taken for economic empowerment of the cooperative sector," she said.

Murmu said the government has decided to expand the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to provide new houses to 3 crore additional families.

"Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the government decided to provide health insurance to 6 crore citizens aged 70 years and above. The government has placed special focus on the education of the youth and creating new employment opportunities for them," she said.

The President asserted that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has changed after the abrogation of Article 370.

"My government has made efforts to end the feeling of alienation in the people of the northeast," she said.

Murmu also underlined that digital fraud, cyber crime and deepfake pose a challenge to social, economic and national security.

"India's metro network has now crossed the 1,000-km milestone. The U-WIN portal has been launched to keep track of the vaccination schedule for pregnant women and children," she said.

Ahead of her address, Murmu was welcomed in the Parliament premises by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and an official carrying the 'Sengol', adopted as a cultural symbol by the government.

The President arrived in a six-horse driven ceremonial buggy and was escorted by the horse-mounted Presidential bodyguard.

She was given a guard of honour in the lawns of the Parliament building and was escorted to the Lok Sabha chamber by Dhankhar, Modi, Birla and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.