/GRM Overseas Ltd reports strong top-line performance for Q1 FY27; total revenue stands at Rs 427 crore

New Delhi: GRM Overseas Limited reported a strong top-line performance for the first quarter of the financial year 2027, driven by a sharp increase in total revenue despite experiencing pressure on its operating margins.
The company's total revenue for Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 427.0 crore, representing a year-over-year growth of 27.7 percent from the Rs 334.4 crores reported in Q1 FY26, GRM Overseas Limited said in a stock exchange filing.
The rice exporting major said its EBITDA for the quarter was recorded at Rs. 36.0 crores, an increase of 13.9 percent compared to Rs. 31.6 crores in the same period last year. Profit after tax (PAT) for Q1FY27 reached Rs. 21.4 crores, up 12.1 percent from the Rs. 19.1 crores reported in Q1FY26, GRM Overseas Limited has informed in the Exchange notification.
Atul Garg, Managing Director GRM Overseas Limited said, “We are pleased to begin FY27 on a positive note."
GRM Overseas Limited said that its domestic business delivered a strong performance during the quarter, led by the branded segment, which grew 25% YoY to Rs 116 Crores, while the unbranded segment recorded growth of over 2x.
"We continue to invest in expanding the 10X franchise through broader market reach, product innovation, and focused brand-building efforts, supported by improving market presence and consumer acceptance. These initiatives are aligned with our long-term strategy of expanding consumer access and creating a diversified, scalable consumer staples platform," the company said in its corporate disclosure.
The Company said its international business reported a healthy 7 percent YoY growth during the quarter despite prevailing geopolitical challenges, underscoring the resilience of its business model and market presence.
"We remain focused on strengthening our footprint across key international markets while steadily scaling our branded portfolio alongside our established private-label operations. Our growth strategy is driven by deeper customer engagement in existing markets, expansion into select new geographies, and continued investments in distribution and market reach," said GRM Overseas Limited said.
"As we progress through FY27, our priorities remain clear on strengthening the 10X brand in India, expanding our branded presence internationally and leveraging our established sourcing, processing and distribution capabilities to drive sustainable growth. While the operating environment continues to remain dynamic, we believe our diversified presence across domestic and international markets, supported by a disciplined approach to execution, provides us with a strong base to pursue our long-term growth objectives,” it added.
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