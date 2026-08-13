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  • /GRM Overseas Ltd reports strong top-line performance for Q1 FY27; total revenue stands at Rs 427 crore

GRM Overseas Ltd reports strong top-line performance for Q1 FY27; total revenue stands at Rs 427 crore

GRM Overseas Limited's total revenue for Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 427.0 crore, representing a year-over-year growth of 27.7 percent from the Rs 334.4 crores reported in Q1 FY26.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByReema Sharma
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 03:35 PM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 03:35 PM IST
GRM Overseas Ltd reports strong top-line performance for Q1 FY27; total revenue stands at Rs 427 crore

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