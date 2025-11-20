Groww Shares Drop Over 9%, Slip Below Rs 1 Lakh Crore Market Cap

Mumbai: Groww’s share price continued to fall for the second day in a row on Thursday as investors booked profits after the stock’s strong rally last week.

The shares slipped as much as 9 per cent during early trade, touching an intra-day low of Rs 154.10 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

This is a 9.29 per cent drop from the previous day’s close.

During early trade, the market value of Billionbrains Garage Ventures -- Groww’s parent company -- fell to Rs 97,431.70 crore, slipping below the Rs 1 lakh crore mark.

The decline follows Wednesday’s sharp fall, when the stock hit the 10 per cent lower circuit on both the BSE and NSE, ending a five-day winning streak.

It closed at Rs 169.94 on the BSE and Rs 169.89 on the NSE in the previous trading session.

On Wednesday, the exchanges also revised Groww’s price band from 20 per cent to 10 per cent, limiting how much the stock can move in a single session.

The next key event for the stock is on Friday, November 21, when the company will announce its quarterly results -- its first earnings report since listing last week.

Earlier, in a filing to the stock exchanges, Groww said its Board of Directors will meet on Friday, November 21, 2025, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025.

Another important trigger is expected on December 10, when the one-month lock-in period for shareholders ends.

Groww, founded in 2016, is currently India’s largest stockbroker with more than 12.6 million active clients and a market share of over 26 percent as of June 2025.