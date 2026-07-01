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GST @10: This day, that year --How tax slabs were designed, how they've evolved

When GST was launched, it was designed as a complex 5-tier structure: 0 percent, 5 percent, 12 percent, 18 percent, and 28 percent. On top of the 28 percent slab, a cascading compensation cess was applied for luxury and demerit goods.

Written ByReema Sharma
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 04:34 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 04:39 PM IST
GST @10: This day, that year --How tax slabs were designed, how they've evolved

About the Author

Reema Sharma

Reema Sharma

After her graduation in philosophy and master's in mass communication, Reema Sharma waded into the field of journalism. 

She has extensively written on matters of personal finance ; conducted interviews with domain experts, thus giving the readers an informative choice on budgeting, saving, debt management, and investing.

With over two decades of dedicated experience in writing business news, she has converted complex financial concepts into practical, actionable information.

In the past 20 years, she has focused on churning out countless business stories for the readers. She has had the opportunity to interview high profile personalities like RBI Dy Gov Usha Tharot and Noble Laureate Kailash Satyarthi. She has done countless interviews with economists, tax and investment experts. 
Before joining Zee, she has worked in several esteemed media organizations like HT, ETV and the Pioneer.

Over the years, business has become her cup of tea. When she isn't analysing the latest financial trends, she either has a song on her lips or is tucking into delicious grub.

Reema Sharma can be reached at: reema.sharma@zeemedia.com or X:  https://x.com/reema7sharma

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