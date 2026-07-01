New Delhi: The Goods and Services Tax (GST), launched at midnight on 1st July 2017, steps into its 10th year today. GST, hailed as India’s most significant indirect tax reform since Independence, subsumed several central and state taxes. These taxes were brought into a single, unified system via GST. It created a common national market, reduced the cascading of taxes, simplified compliance, and improved transparency.
When GST was launched, it was designed as a complex 5-tier structure: 0 percent, 5 percent, 12 percent, 18 percent, and 28 percent. On top of the 28 percent slab, a cascading compensation cess was applied for luxury and demerit goods.
In line with PM Narendra Modi’s vision, at the 56th meeting of the GST Council, GST reforms led to revised rates and exemptions. The reforms aimed to improve the lives of common people and simplify tax processes for businesses. Hailed as GST 2.0, these reforms came into effect from 22nd September 2025.
GST 2.0 mainly focused on streamlining the rate structure, thus shifting it primarily into two slabs - 5 percent and 18 percent. The 12 percent and 28 percent slabs were eliminated to pave way for the two slabs structure. Most standard goods and services were rolled back into the standard 18 percent slab.
Luxury and Sin Goods Tax was pegged at 40 percent. The 40 percent tax rate on luxury and sin goods was introduced to help maintain revenue balance while ensuring a fairer tax structure. This included lottery/ online gaming, tobacco, aerated drinks, high-end cars, yachts and private aircrafts.
Sumit Kumar, Pr. Additional Director General, DGTS, Mumbai Zonal Unit told Zee News that the journey of GST reflects the Government's continued commitment towards strengthening the vision of "One Nation, One Tax" through continuous reforms, technological innovation and cooperative federalism.
The successful implementation and evolution of GST stands as a significant achievement of Team India, with the active participation of the Central Government, State Governments, taxpayers and other stakeholders, he adds.
“Prior to the introduction of GST, the indirect tax structure comprised multiple Central and State taxes, resulting in a fragmented tax system, multiple compliances, cascading of taxes and procedural complexities. GST has streamlined the indirect tax framework through a common digital platform, simplified compliance mechanisms, seamless movement of goods across States and a technology-driven system including e-Way Bills and online return filing. The reform has also facilitated a more efficient input tax credit mechanism, subject to the provisions of the GST law, thereby promoting greater transparency, ease of doing business and improved tax administration,” Kumar said.
GST 2.0 also made easier compliance for businesses. Registration and return filing were made easier, while speeding up refunds and lowering costs. The procedural ease for businesses was aimed to specially benefit MSMEs and startups.
CA Mandar Telang, Joint Secretary, Bombay Chartered Accountant’s Society (BCAS) told Zee News that the rollout of GST 2.0 and its slab rationalisation has eased costs for MSMEs and startups by reducing taxes on key inputs and everyday goods
"Slab rationalisation has improved business cash flows, while also cutting classification disputes and improving rate certainty. This GST Bachat Utsav has also supported consumption and affordability, though in sectors already facing inverted duty structures, concerns of input credit accumulation and refund dependence continue. Over nine years, GST has become more compliant and tech-driven through digital filing, invoice matching, e-way bills, and AI-based data analytics for fraud detection. However, it’s increasingly felt that genuine procedural lapses and inadvertent errors should be handled by tax administrators with a fair and pragmatic approach, especially where there is no evasion or revenue loss,” Telang added.
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