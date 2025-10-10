GST 2.0 Booster: Karva Chauth Sales Surge To Nearly Rs 28,000 Crore

New Delhi: The festival of Karva Chauth is estimated to have generated business to the tune of Rs 28,000 crore nationwide -- up from the corresponding figure of Rs 22,000 crore last year -- as sales surged on the back of GST rate cuts that have turned goods and services cheaper for consumers, according to the trade body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Friday.

Delhi alone contributed around Rs 8,000 crore total turnover with Chandni Chowk, the largest wholesale market in the country, witnessing vibrant festive activity. Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk and CAIT Secretary General, Praveen Khandelwal, said that based on the heavy consumer rush seen on Thursday and Friday, along with feedback from across the country, total business on Karva Chauth is expected to reach about Rs 28,000 crore nationwide and around Rs 8,000 crore in Delhi alone.

"Last year, the total business on Karva Chauth was approximately Rs 22,000 crore, while in 2023, it stood at around Rs 15,000 crore -- indicating a sharp rise in festive trade this year," he pointed out. Khandelwal further stated that sales of traditional Karva Chauth items such as sarees, lehengas, pooja thalis, sieves, earthen pots, sweets, gift items, jewellery, and cosmetics have seen a massive surge.

Beauty parlours, mehndi artists, and salons have also witnessed long queues throughout the day, providing significant employment opportunities to artisans and small service providers across India. Additionally, large numbers of community Karva Chauth gatherings and rituals were organised throughout the day, providing significant employment opportunities to artisans and small service providers across India.

Major markets in the national capital such as Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Sarojini Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Karol Bagh, Rajouri Garden, Kamla Nagar, Shalimar Bagh, Pitampura, Paschim Vihar, Rohini, Connaught Place, Khan Market, South Extension, Laxmi Nagar, and Preet Vihar witnessed the festive rush as shoppers crowded markets to make their purchases.

The GST rate cuts, which kicked in on September 22, have given consumers extra relief, boosting purchasing power. Furthermore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to "sell and buy Swadeshi" has been widely embraced by both traders and consumers, contributing to record sales, Khandelwal said.

According to CAIT, Karva Chauth is not only a festival of love and devotion, but also a major booster for domestic trade. Millions of small traders and local shopkeepers across India have benefited greatly from the festive rush this year, the trade body added.