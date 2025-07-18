GST Amnesty Scheme: GST Registered Taxpayers Must Read This Latest Important Advisory

New Delhi: The Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) has issued important advisory on the GST Amnesty Scheme. The latest advisory is applicable for registered taxpayers under goods and services tax (GST).

GSTN in its July 16 advisory said, "Taxpayers who have filed waiver applications in Forms SPL 01/SPL 02 are receiving orders from the jurisdictional authorities: Acceptance Order in SPL 05 or Rejection Order in SPL-07. GST Portal has now been enabled to allow taxpayers to file Appeal applications(APL 01) against SPL 07 (Rejection) Order."

GST registered taxpayer can file Appeal Application against SPL-07 orders:

- Go to: Services → User Services → My Application

- Select Application Type as: “Appeal to Appellate Authority”

- Click on New Application

In the application form, under Order Type, select: “Waiver Application Rejection Order” and enter all the relevant details. After entering the details, Please proceed with filing of appeal.

It may be noted that the option to withdraw appeal applications filed under the waiver scheme is not available on the GST portal. Taxpayers are therefore advised to exercise due caution while filing such appeals.

GSTN further said, if any taxpayer does not want to file appeal against “waiver application rejection order” but want to restore the appeal application (filed against original demand order) which was withdrawn for filing waiver application can do so by filing undertaking. The option for filing of undertaking is available under “Orders” section in “Waiver Application” case folder.