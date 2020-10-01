GST collections at Rs 95,480 crore in September; touch highest level so far this fiscal

New Delhi: Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections at Rs 95,480 crore in September touched the highest level so far this fiscal, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

“The gross GST revenue collected in the month of September, 2020 is Rs 95,480 crore of which CGST is Rs 17,741 crore, SGST is Rs 23,131 crore, IGST is Rs 47,484 crore (including Rs 22,442 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs 7,124 crore (including Rs 788 crore collected on import of goods),” the ministry said in a statement.

The government has settled Rs 21,260 crore to CGST and Rs 16,997 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue earned by Central Government and the State Governments after regular settlement in the month of September, 2020 is Rs 39,001 crore for CGST and Rs 40,128 crore for the SGST.

Live TV

The revenues for the month are 4% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, the revenues from import of goods were 102% and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) were 105 % of the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

The revenue in April was Rs 32,172 crore, May (Rs 62,151 crore), June (Rs 90,917 crore), July (Rs 87,422 crore), August (Rs 86,449 crore).