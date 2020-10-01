हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
GST

GST collections at Rs 95,480 crore in September; touch highest level so far this fiscal

The revenues for the month are 4% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year.

GST collections at Rs 95,480 crore in September; touch highest level so far this fiscal

New Delhi: Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections at Rs 95,480 crore in September touched the highest level so far this fiscal, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

“The gross GST revenue collected in the month of September, 2020 is Rs  95,480 crore of which CGST is Rs  17,741 crore, SGST is Rs  23,131 crore, IGST is Rs  47,484 crore (including Rs  22,442 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs 7,124 crore (including Rs  788 crore collected on import of goods),” the ministry said in a statement.

The government has settled Rs  21,260 crore to CGST and Rs  16,997 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue earned by Central Government and the State Governments after regular settlement in the month of September, 2020 is Rs  39,001 crore for CGST and Rs  40,128 crore for the SGST.

The revenues for the month are 4% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, the revenues from import of goods were 102% and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) were 105 % of the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

The revenue in April was Rs 32,172 crore, May (Rs 62,151 crore), June (Rs 90,917 crore), July (Rs 87,422 crore), August (Rs 86,449 crore).

