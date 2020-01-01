GST collections for December 2019 rise by 16% year-on-year to Rs 1.03 lakh crore

New Delhi: Union Ministry of Finance on Wednesday (January 1, 2020) released the data of Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection for December 2019. Accordingly, gross revenue on account of GST totalled Rs 1.03 lakh crore in December, up 16 per cent in the year-ago period.

Of this amount, the Central GST was Rs 19,962 crore, State GST Rs 26,792 crore and Integrated GST Rs 48,099 crore (including Rs 21,295 crore collected on imports) and cess Rs 8,331 crore (including Rs 847 crore collected on imports). The total number of GSTR 3B returns filed for the month of November up to December 31 is Rs 81.21 lakh, according to the statement.

The IGST collected from imports, the total revenue during December 2019, increased by 9 per cent in comparison to the revenue during December 2018.

During the month, the IGST on import of goods saw a negative growth of 10 per cent but marked improvement over minus 13 per cent in November and minus 20 per cent in October.

"The government has settled Rs 21,814 crore to CGST and Rs 15,366 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue earned by the central and state governments after regular settlement in December is Rs 41,776 crore for CGST and Rs 42,158 crore for the SGST," the statement added.

Some of the states and Union Territories that recorded very high growth in GST collection were Jammu and Kashmir (40%), Sikkim (43%), Nagaland (88%) and Arunachal Pradesh (124%).

The states that posted lower growth in GST collection were Rajasthan(10%), Punjab (11%)and Uttar Pradesh (11%). Jharkhand reported negative growth (-3%) in the collection during the said period.