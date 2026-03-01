Advertisement
GST collections rise 8.1 pc to Rs 1.83 lakh crore in February

With this, the total gross GST revenue for the financial year 2025-26 stood at Rs 20.27 lakh crore as of February 28 -- marking an 8.3 per cent year-on-year growth.

 

Last Updated: Mar 01, 2026, 05:14 PM IST|Source: IANS
New Delhi: India’s gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection rose to Rs 1.83 lakh crore in February 2026, registering an 8.1 per cent increase compared to the previous month, according to official data released on Sunday. 

With this, the total gross GST revenue for the financial year 2025-26 stood at Rs 20.27 lakh crore as of February 28 -- marking an 8.3 per cent year-on-year growth.

During February, total refunds amounted to Rs 22,595 crore, up 10.2 per cent compared to the same month last year.

After adjusting refunds, the net GST revenue for the month came in at Rs 1.61 lakh crore, as per the data.

The gross domestic GST revenue stood at Rs 1.36 lakh crore, reflecting a 5.3 per cent rise. Meanwhile, revenue from imports showed stronger growth, with collections reaching Rs 47,837 crore, up 17.2 per cent.

However, net cess revenue declined sharply to Rs 5,063 crore, compared to Rs 13,481 crore in February last year, the data showed.

State-wise post-settlement GST revenues presented a mixed trend. Industrialised states reported solid growth, while some smaller and resource-dependent states witnessed a decline in collections.

Maharashtra made the highest contribution to the GST kitty with Rs 10,286 crore in pre-settlement revenue. Karnataka and Gujarat followed as the next major contributors.

Several states recorded positive growth in post-settlement State GST (SGST) revenues, including Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

On the other hand, states such as West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura and Jammu and Kashmir saw a contraction in SGST revenue growth.

"Gross GST collections are showing a steady increase after GST 2.0, reflecting resilience in economy backed by sustained demand," an expert stated.

"Many consumption States have had relatively higher growth than others. The data indicates that GST has entered into a phase stable and predictable growth, which is encouraging to see. Higher growth on imports indicates buoyancy in cross border trade activities," according to the analyst.

