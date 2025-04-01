GST Collections Surge 9.9 Per Cent To Rs 1.96 Lakh Crore In March

New Delhi: India's goods and services tax collections surged by 9.9 per cent to Rs 1.96 lakh crore during March this year compared to the same month of the previous year, reflecting the higher level of economic activity and better compliance.

Sequentially, the GST collections were 6.8 per cent higher than the Rs 1.84 lakh crore revenue recorded in February this year. Gross GST revenue in March included Rs 38,100 crore from Central GST, Rs 49,900 crore from State GST, Rs 95,900 crore from Integrated GST, and Rs 12,300 crore from compensation cess.

In comparison, February saw Central GST collections at Rs 35,204 crore, State GST at Rs 43,704 crore, Integrated GST at Rs 90,870 crore, and compensation cess at Rs 13,868 crore. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh were the top five contributors to GST collections in March.

Maharashtra paid Rs 31,534 crore in March, a 14 per cent increase compared to March last year while Karnataka paid Rs 13,497 crore, a 4 per cent increase year-on-year. Gujarat contributed Rs 12,095 crore, a 6 per cent rise from March 2024. Tamil Nadu paid Rs 11,017 crore, reflecting a 7 per cent increase, while Uttar Pradesh collected Rs 9,956 crore, a 10 per cent year-on-year growth.

Delhi was the sixth-highest payer, contributing Rs 6,139 crore, which represents a 5 per cent increase from March 2024. Bihar recorded the lowest GST payment, with dues amounting to just Rs 2.6 crore in March 2025. Lakshadweep and Andhra Pradesh fared a shade better with Rs 3 crore and Rs 4.033 crore, respectively.

However, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands recorded a 60 per cent rise in its GST payments, at Rs 51 crore. Goods and services tax collections rose 9.1 per cent to Rs 183,646 crore during February after recording a double-digit rise of 12,5 per cent in January to Rs 1.96 lakh crore, compared to the same period last year.