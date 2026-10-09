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GST Council clears annual return proposal for 16 lakh small businesses

Under the proposed framework, eligible businesses such as retail shops, salons and small eateries would pay GST every quarter but file a single return each year, reducing compliance requirements for a segment that accounts for less than 1 per cent of total GST liability.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 08:26 AM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 08:26 AM IST
GST Council clears annual return proposal for 16 lakh small businesses

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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