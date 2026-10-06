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GST Council meet: Structural reforms, e-commerce, and exports of services among key focus areas

As part of the process reforms in the GST system, refunds are proposed to be acknowledged within 10 days, with 90 per cent released on a risk check after necessary details are drawn from customs and banking systems in an automated mode in order to further facilitate the ease of doing business.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 09:07 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 09:07 PM IST
GST Council meet: Structural reforms, e-commerce, and exports of services among key focus areas

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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GST Council meet: Structural reforms, e-commerce, and exports of services among key focus areas
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