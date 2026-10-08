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GST Council meeting on next phase of reforms kicks off in Delhi

The proposals focus on five key areas which include process reforms, structural reforms, ease of doing business, e-commerce and exports of services. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 02:06 PM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 02:06 PM IST
GST Council meeting on next phase of reforms kicks off in Delhi

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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