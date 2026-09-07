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GST Council meeting postponed to October 7

The meeting has been postponed because BRICS Leaders’ Summit is scheduled for September 12-13 which clashes with the date that was fixed for the GST Council meeting, according to reliable sources.

Written ByIANS
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 09:12 AM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 09:12 AM IST
GST Council meeting postponed to October 7

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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