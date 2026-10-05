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GST Council meeting to look at decriminalising tax law

This proposal has been made as part of the broader suggestions by the GST Council’s Law Committee on decriminalisation of GST laws, as on several occasions the failure to pay tax has not been deliberately intended. This would result in tax officials no longer having the power under Section 69 to arrest a taxpayer during a GST investigation.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 08:17 AM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 08:17 AM IST
GST Council meeting to look at decriminalising tax law

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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