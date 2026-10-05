GST Council meeting to look at decriminalising tax law

The Committee has also recommended reducing the imprisonment timelines for lighter offences as the existing terms are too harsh. Under Section 132 of the CGST Act, GST offences exceeding Rs 5 crore can attract a jail term of five years with a fine. Offences of the value of Rs 2-5 crore may attract a jail term up to three years, and offences of Rs 1-2 crore may attract imprisonment of one year.