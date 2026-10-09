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GST reforms to boost business confidence, improve ease of doing business: Industry

Abhishek Kumar, President of the Entrepreneurs Association of India (EAI), said the decision to reduce penalties addresses a long-standing industry demand and will help make the GST framework more business-friendly.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 09:29 PM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 09:29 PM IST
GST reforms to boost business confidence, improve ease of doing business: Industry

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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