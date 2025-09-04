GST Relief Across Fisheries Value Chain: Fishing Nets, Seafood Products and Aquaculture Inputs All at 5%

New Delhi: The Fisheries Sector has received a major boost under the latest GST reforms approved by the GST Council in its 56th meeting held on 3rd September 2025.

The significant tax rate rationalization in the fisheries sector will help in reduction of operational costs, enhance competitiveness in domestic and export markets, and directly benefit millions of fish farmers and other stakeholders dependent on fishing and aquaculture for their livelihoods in the country.

Under the revised structure, GST on fish oils, fish extracts, and prepared or preserved fish and shrimp products has been reduced from 12 percent to 5 percent, making value-added seafood more affordable for domestic consumers and enhancing the competitiveness of India’s seafood exports.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

(Also Read-- New GST Rates: Full List Of Items Becoming Cheaper From September 22)

Diesel engines, pumps, aerators, and sprinklers, essential for aquaculture operations and hatcheries, will now attract only 5 percent GST instead of the earlier 12 to 18 percent, significantly reducing operational costs for fish farmers.

Critical chemicals such as ammonia and micronutrients used in pond preparation and water quality management will also be taxed at 5 percent, down from the earlier 12 to 18 percent, cutting costs of feed, pond conditioning, and farm-level practices.

Reduced GST on preserved fish, shrimp, and molluscs will strengthen India’s seafood exports globally while promoting greater domestic consumption of safe and hygienically processed seafood. The GST rate on fishing rods, tackle, landing nets, butterfly nets, and gear has been reduced from 12% to 5%, benefiting both recreational/sport fishing as well as small-scale aquaculture and capture fisheries farmers.

This will make essential gear more affordable, lowering input costs and supporting livelihoods in the sector. The decision further provides relief to processing units, with GST on job work services in food and agro-processing, including seafood, cut from 12 percent to 5 percent.

(Also Read: Nil Tax On These Medicines; Rates Brought Down From 5 And 12%; Check Full List)

Composting machines, vital for producing organic manure and ensuring eco-friendly pond management, will now be taxed at 5 percent, encouraging sustainable aquaculture practices.

"These reforms are expected to directly benefit fish farmers, aquaculturists, small-scale fishers, women’s self-help groups, and cooperatives, easing their financial burden and improving rural livelihoods. The revised GST rates will come into effect from 22nd September 2025. These decisions mark a significant step towards making India’s fisheries sector more productive, competitive, and sustainable, and are fully aligned with the Government’s vision of a robust Blue Economy contributing to Viksit Bharat," Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying.