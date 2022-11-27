Gujarat Election 2022: AAP shares bachat calculator, claims people can save Rs 30,000 monthly if party voted to power

Gujarat Elections 2022 are approaching fast and the stage is set for a three-way battle with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) trying its luck in the state assembly polls this time. Traditionally, Gujarat has seen a two-way battle between BJP and the Congress. This time, AAP is making all efforts to make a dent in the vote shares of the BJP as well as Congress. AAP claimed that Gujaratis can save up to Rs 30,000 per month or up to Rs 3,60,000 per year if the party is voted to power.

"Gujarat's #BachatCalculator. Voting for AAP will save Rs 30,000 a month! How many lakhs will you save every year by free education-treatment, and electricity?" AAP said on Twitter. The party shared a break up of the savings per-expense category. The party said that the 10 guarantees of Kejriwal will help people save huge money.

The party has promised several freebies to lure the voters. It said that people will get 300 units of free electricity, Rs 1000 per month to each woman, Rs 3000 per month to the unemployed, Rs 1200 per month to the cowherds, loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh for farmers, a free pilgrimage for elders, restoration of old pension system for government employees, free world-class education, free medicine and treatment, and corruption-free administration.

The direct monthly benefit transfer promised by AAP adds up to Rs 5,200 per month and the average cost of 300 units of electricity comes to around Rs 1500. This adds up to Rs 6,700 per month. It's notable to mention that education and medical expenses are already free for people in government schools and hospitals respectively across India.

An AAP leader claimed that his family will save up to Rs 2,00,000 per month including school fees (Rs 72 thousand), hospital expenses (Rs 36,000), Rs 10,000 for a corruption free system, Rs 8500 for free pilgrimage.

On the other hand, BJP has not promised any freebee as it manifesto focussed on Uniform Civil Code implementation, one lakh government jobs for women, generation of 20 lakh new jobs, Rs 10,000 crore for developing Agri-marketing infra, blue economy industries corridor, Rs 25,000 crore for irrigation facilities, and financial assistance to EWS/OBC students.