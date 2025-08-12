Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2944986https://zeenews.india.com/economy/hal-q1-results-today-stock-slides-2-monthly-loss-deepens-to-10-2944986.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
HAL Q1 RESULTS. HAL Q1

HAL Q1 Results Today: Stock Slides 2%, Monthly Loss Deepens To 10%

HAL shares slipped 2.36 per cent to touch a low of Rs 4,341 on the BSE today. Over the past month, the stock has dropped 10.42 per cent, far steeper than the 2.16 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex during the same period.

Written By Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2025, 03:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

HAL Q1 Results Today: Stock Slides 2%, Monthly Loss Deepens To 10%Image Credit: hal-india.co.in/website

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) slipped on Tuesday, just before the defence PSU announced its June quarter results. Market watchers say investors will be keeping a close eye on updates about GE engine supplies and any hints on a possible repeat order for the LCA Mark 1A.

HAL shares slipped 2.36 per cent to touch a low of Rs 4,341 on the BSE today. Over the past month, the stock has dropped 10.42 per cent, far steeper than the 2.16 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex during the same period.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Anupama Jha

Anupama Jha is a dedicated and passionate journalist specialising in the business section. With a keen eye for detail and a deep understanding of the financial world, she helps readers navigate the... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK