HAL Q1 Results Today: Stock Slides 2%, Monthly Loss Deepens To 10%

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) slipped on Tuesday, just before the defence PSU announced its June quarter results. Market watchers say investors will be keeping a close eye on updates about GE engine supplies and any hints on a possible repeat order for the LCA Mark 1A.

HAL shares slipped 2.36 per cent to touch a low of Rs 4,341 on the BSE today. Over the past month, the stock has dropped 10.42 per cent, far steeper than the 2.16 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex during the same period.