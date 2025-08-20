HAL Soars As Govt Clears Rs 62,000 Cr Jet Deal; IOC Slips, RVNL Cheers Investors

New Delhi: Defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) stole the spotlight as its shares jumped 0.96 percent after the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) approved a mega purchase of 97 LCA Mark 1A fighter jets worth Rs 62,000 crore. The move not only strengthens India’s defence preparedness but also signals strong growth prospects for HAL.

In contrast, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) faced heat after Nuvama Institutional Equities retained its ‘Reduce’ rating, pointing to a 66 percent year-over-year slump in Q1 FY26 gross refining margins to $2.15 per barrel — well below BPCL’s $4.9 and HPCL’s $3.1. The brokerage set a target of Rs 130, hinting at a 7 percent downside.

Meanwhile, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) brought good news for investors, declaring a final dividend of Rs 1.72 per share with August 21, 2025, as the ex-date.